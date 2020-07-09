GNOME 3.36.4 Brings Better Support for Sandboxed Apps, Fingerprint Authentications

The GNOME Project announced the general availability of GNOME 3.36.4 as the fourth of nine maintenance updates to the latest GNOME 3.36 desktop environment series.

GNOME 3.36.4 comes three weeks after the GNOME 3.36.3 point release and it’s here with yet another layer of bug fixes, improvements and translation updates to beef up the stability and reliability of the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment.

Highlights of this new GNOME 3.36 point release include better support for sandboxed apps that contain multiple .desktop files, improvements to the on-screen keyboard size in portrait orientation, as well as improvements to the performance of the Calendar applet and World Clocks styling.

As you can imagine, the most changes are present in the GNOME Shell component, the UI of the GNOME desktop environment. The GNOME 3.36.4 update brings scrolling support anywhere in the slider menu items, along with the ability to hide the switch-user button on lock screen if it’s unsupported.

On top of that, the Mutter window and composite manager received improvements for area screenshots when fractional scaling is in use, selection support, remote desktop without screencast session, as well as popovers on Wayland and HiDPI setups.

Also in this release, GNOME Maps gets search improvements, GNOME Initial Setup received timezone improvements, GNOME Control Center now offers better support for fingerprint authentications, and GNOME Calendar gets improvements for the Week View and first weekday calculation.

Furthermore, the Evince document viewer regained the “de facto” tooltip feature and should work better on ARM devices, and the Epiphany web browser received fixes for the insecure form focused warning and Serif font setting, and no longer allows to users to set an image as wallpaper under Flatpak.

Various small bug fixes and updated translations are also present in the Baobab disk usage analyzer, Eye of GNOME image viewer, GNOME Music audio player, Rygel streaming media server, Vala programming language, and several other core components like GTK+, GtkSourceView and GUPnP.

The GNOME 3.36.4 point release is now available for download here for Linux OS maintainers shipping the latest GNOME 3.36 desktop environment. But everyone else should update their installations as soon as the packages arrive in the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions.

The next GNOME 3.36 update will be GNOME 3.36.5, currently scheduled for release in mid-August. Meanwhile, the GNOME devs are working hard on the next major release of the popular Linux desktop environment, GNOME 3.38, and they just released a new milestone this week for public testing, GNOME 3.37.3.