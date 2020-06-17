GNOME 3.36.3 Desktop Environment Released with Various Improvements

Jordan Petridis of the GNOME Release Team announced the general availability of GNOME 3.36.3 as the third point release to the latest GNOME 3.36 desktop environment series.

Coming five weeks after GNOME 3.36.2, the GNOME 3.36.3 stable update continues to fix bugs, update translations and add various other smaller improvements to the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment in an attempt to offer users a more stable and reliable release.

As expected with any point release, GNOME 3.36.3 addresses numerous bugs reported by users since previous versions across numerous components and apps, and updates many language translations.

But there are also some improvements. For example, the Mutter window manger adds better monitor screencast on X11, implements touch-mode detection for the X11 backend, and removes external keyboard detection from touch-mode heuristics.

The GNOME Shell UI also received some fixes, for so-called “ghost” media controls, an issue with the Do Not Disturb feature that reset its setting on startup, as well as for distorted fallback icons in the top bar.

Moreover, GNOME Shell now features lowered timeout for scrolling in the Overview mode, only starts systemd units when it’s run under systemd, updates the world clocks offsets when timezone changes, and allows updates only for extensions that aren’t cached.

Another app that received significant improvements is GNOME Boxes, which now disables the creation of virtual machines with EFI firmware, updates the sensitivity of the “Send File” option when the user agent is connected, fixes VM creation cancellation issues in the machine creation assistant, and improves GCC 10 compatibility for Flatpak builds.

Among other noteworthy changes, the Tracker search engine now works with the Nautilus file manager under more locales, the Simple Scan app no longer offers users the possibility of scanning if there’s no device detected, and the GNOME Logs app has a new nightly app icon.

The GNOME 3.36.3 release is available for download right now for Linux OS integrators as an official BuildStream project snapshot here or as source packages here. The GNOME Project recommends all distributions shipping the GNOME 3.36 release to upgrade to version 3.36.3 as soon as possible.

The GNOME 3.36 Flatpak runtimes were also updated, so you can install the latest release from Flathub too. If you’re using the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment on your GNU/Linux distribution, I suggest you keep an eye on the stable software repositories for the latest 3.36.3 packages and update immediately.