GNOME 3.38.3 Released with Better Support for Multi-Monitor Setups, Many Improvements

Abderrahim Kitouni announced today on behalf of the GNOME Release Team the general availability of GNOME 3.38.3 as the third point release to the latest GNOME 3.38 desktop environment series.

Originally scheduled for the first week of January 2021, the GNOME 3.38.3 stable bugfix release is here to address various issues reported by users from previous releases.

Noteworthy changes include fixed Epiphany’s pinned tabs reordering themselves and full-screen reveal animation not working properly, fixed a nasty flaw in GDM (GNOME Display Manager) allowing users with autologin enabled to bypass the lock screen, and fixes for small leaks in the new printer dialog and when getting Wi-Fi secrets.

GNOME 3.38.3 also improves the fingerprint dialog, fixes the screencast indicator on X.Org Server and inline-replies in chat notifications, improves Do-Not-Disturb support, improves the app picker spacing on larger resolutions, and improves previews in workspace thumbs in the window-list and workspace-indicator extensions.

Moreover, the Auto Move Windows extension has been improved as well to work better on multi-monitor setups, and GNOME Disks was updated to no longer displays zram devices.

Mutter received many changes in this point release to fix tiling to the correct monitor and monitor tiling support on X11, fix background artifacts in magnifier, improve compatibility with Qts’s Wayland support, add support for tagging devices as primary GPU via udev, improve tablet-mode-switch support, as well as to fix unresponsive input issues after blank screen and the size of hints with Client-Side Decorations (CSD).

Most of the packages of the GNOME 3.38.3 point release have already landed in the stable software repositories of many popular GNU/Linux distributions, including Arch Linux, Fedora Linux, Ubuntu, openSUSE, and others, so update your installations as soon as possible to receive the aforementioned improvements.

Linux OS maintainers and advanced Linux users who want to compile the GNOME 3.38.3 release themselves, can use the official BuildStream project snapshot or the individual source packages.

The next point release in the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment series is GNOME 3.38.4, currently scheduled for mid-February 2021.

