GNOME 3.38 Desktop Environment Gets First Point Release, Here’s What’s Changed

The GNOME Project released today GNOME 3.38.1 as the first point release to the latest GNOME 3.38 desktop environment series, which brings many changes and improvements.

Released last month, the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment introduces a new GNOME Tour app, a customizable app grid in GNOME Shell, improved multi-monitor support, better screencasting and screen capturing, improved Flatpak support, better support for sandboxed apps, better Wayland support, and much more.

GNOME 3.38.1 is here to fix many issues discovered since the release of GNOME 3.38 across many core components and apps. For example, the Epiphany web browser now opens the portal helper in a new tab and only in non-GNOME environments, and the Flatpak app now supports opening of custom CSS and JavaScript files.

Moreover, screen recordings has been added to recent items in GNOME Shell, which now features a tweaked peek-password feature and an improved DND behavior in the app picker. Workspace glitches that occurred in the GNOME Shell overview mode were addressed as well.

For the Nautilus file manager, this first point release updates the starred URIs on move and rename items, speeds up emptying of the trash by preventing recursion, reverts the icon emblem fixes from previous releases to improve performance, and no longer displays stale items in the starred view.

The Night Light feature should now be updated correctly after DPMS, button scrolling, IM handling, and correct font-dpi setting should now work on X11, resizing of attached modal dialogs now works on Wayland, and enabling fractional scaling should no longer show visual glitches on background.

For the GNOME Bluetooth component, GNOME 3.38.1 fixes a problem with the intermittent connection workaround introduced in the previous release, which occurred when using the switch in the device properties.

The GNOME Boxes virtual machine manager has been ported to Tracker 3 and received better support for the GNOME OS VM 3.38, which lets you try the latest GNOME desktop environment release without having to install it on your personal computer.

Other changes include the ability to copy GNOME Calculator’s results from GNOME Shell search to the clipboard, GNOME Maps gets better support for smaller screens a.k.a. Linux smartphones, GNOME Music gets a fix for a crash with scrobbling, and GNOME Photos has better Flatpak support.

Of course, lots of language translations have been updated across almost all apps. More details on the changes included in this first point release are available here.

“GNOME 3.38 is the final stable release in the GNOME 3 release series. Developers are now beginning work on our next release, GNOME 40, which will be released in March. Until then, enjoy GNOME 3.38,” said Michael Catanzaro.

The release of GNOME 3.38.1 also means that the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment should soon arrive in the stable software repositories of some of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions, starting with the rolling releases like Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed.

OS maintainers and those who wish to compile it themselves can download the official BuildStream project snapshot here or use the source packages.

