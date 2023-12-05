GNOME 45.2 Released with Various Fixes and Performance Improvements

The GNOME Project released today GNOME 45.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest and greatest GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment series bringing more bug fixes, performance improvements, and updated translations.

GNOME 45.2 is here more than five weeks after GNOME 45.1 and improves the GNOME Shell component by optimizing application search, improving high-contrast styling, and adding support for a “version-name” field in extension metainfo as GNOME Shell extensions now support a custom “version-name” string.

With this update, GNOME Shell now shows the preferences dialog only after an extension has been loaded. Moreover, a performance issue caused by repeated signal leaks was addressed, and an issue with the on-screen keyboard backspace getting stuck was fixed as well, along with arrow navigation in search results.

GNOME 45.2 also updates the Mutter window and composite manager to improve support for tablet devices on X11 and to disable the hardware cursor when inhibited by the backend. A crash and a couple of other bugs were addressed as well in Mutter 45.2.

The Nautilus (Files) file manager received support for detecting unmount on some non-native mounts, support for expanding types and sizes in the Properties dialog, a fix for a crash that occurred when viewing image properties, as well as a crash that occurred when reconnecting to a remote server.

Loupe 45.2 image viewer is included as well in the GNOME 45.2 release with improved ordering of images after deleting images so that it no longer confuses users, improved keyboard shortcuts to correctly show the swipe gestures, and the ability to show an image when reloading it after an error.

Also updated in GNOME 45.2 is the GNOME Sudoku 45.3 board game, which now helps colorblind users by adjusting the red warning color to be brighter, and the File Roller (Archive Manager) 43.1, which improves DEB package support and Google Drive support.

Apps like GNOME Software, GNOME Maps, and GNOME Disks have also been updated in this release, but with very small changes or updated translations. For more details, check out the full changelog here.

GNOME 45.2 will soon make its way into the stable software repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions, so make sure that you update your installations regularly. The next point release, GNOME 45.3, is currently scheduled for early January 2024, alongside the alpha version of GNOME 46.

