GNOME Shell and Mutter 45.1 Released with Xwayland and Wayland Improvements

After releasing GNOME 45.1 last month as the first point release to the latest GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment series, the GNOME Project also published today updates for two important components, GNOME Shell and Mutter.

GNOME Shell 45.1 looks like a small update that fixes the handling of scrolling on sliders, improves the recording indicator when using the Light style, fixes shrinking of the Calendar pop-up on date changes, adds the ability to handle unredirection of the Activities Overview as part of the state transition, as well as the ability to handle desktop windows during workspace animations.

On the other hand, Mutter 45.1 comes with more than changes, including improved Xwayland support by enabling the XDG portal only when it’s not nested and fixing headless setup with the NVIDIA graphics driver, the ability to apply track point settings, as well as improved Wayland support by sending keyboard modifiers after the enter event.

Mutter 45.1 also adds fixes for a vsync regression, for filtering of keybinding events in the presence of grabs, for direct scanout support when using integer scaling, for capitalization of some keys when Caps Lock is active, for the visibility of software cursors when using direct scanout, and for some artifacts at the bottom of some surfaces.

Last but not least, GNOME’s Mutter window and composite manager now discards monitor configs with fractional scaling when they aren’t usable, inhibits real-time scheduling when mode setting, and no longer delays frame updates after an idle period.

Of course, several crashes and many other smaller bugs no mentioned in this article have been addressed as well so you can enjoy a better and more stable GNOME desktop experience. For more details, check out the changelog here and here.

Both GNOME Shell 45.1 and Mutter 45.1 updates will soon be available for installation from the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution, so make sure that you keep your systems up to date at all times.

