GNOME’s Phosh 0.29 Mobile UI Adds Lockscreen Notifications for Ongoing Calls

The GNOME-based Phosh (PHone SHell) pure Wayland shell UI for mobile devices has been updated today to version 0.29, a release that implements several new features for Linux mobile aficionados.

Phosh 0.29 is here to implement lockscreen notifications about ongoing calls and improves the lockscreen notifications to take more vertical space. It also adds the ability to suspend your session from the system menu (if enabled using enable-suspend ), and adds audio device selection and details in the Settings app.

On top of that, Phosh 0.29 uses animations with automatic High Contrast mode to indicate what is happening on the device, implements the ability to automatically avoid device notches when device information is available, and adds fades-out system modal dialogs.

Robustness fixes have also been implemented around notifications and feedback, as well as the emergency info preferences plugin. Phosh 0.29 also makes ASAN tests more useful again, updates several UI translations, and fixes multiple bugs and annoyances that were present in previous versions.

Phosh is currently available for installation on mobile devices as part of the Alpine Linux-based postmarketOS operating system if you want to take it for a test drive. However, you’ll probably have to wait a little longer for the new release to be available for installation.

Phosh provides a pure GNOME on Wayland UI for mobile devices and was initially developed by Purism for their Librem 5 privacy-focused Linux smartphone in mind, but today it works on any supported mobile and touch-based device by mobile distros like PureOS, Mobian, Debian GNU/Linux, and others.

