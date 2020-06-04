GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 Kernel Is Out for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

The GNU Linux-libre 5.7 kernel is now available for anyone seeking 100% freedom for their personal computer as it doesn’t contain any proprietary code or drivers.

Based on the recently released Linux 5.7 kernel series, the GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 kernel is here to disable blob loading in the Azoteq IQS62x MFD driver, IDT 82P33xxx PTP clock driver, Marvell OcteonTX CPT driver, Mediatek MT7622 WMAC driver, MHI bus driver, and Qualcomm IPA driver.

It also introduces new blob names in the AMDGPU, Arm64 DTS files, Broadcom FMAC, m88ds3103 DVB frontend, Mediatek mt8173 VPU, Mediatek 7622 and 7663 WiFi, Meson VDec, Qualcomm Venus, Realtek Bluetooth, and Silead x86 touchscreen drivers.

Some “old-fashioned” executable binary blobs that were disguised as arrays of numbers have been removed from this release, which were added in the Intel i915 OpenGL graphics driver for use in 7th Generation Intel GPUs.

Among other changes, the GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 kernel drops cleaning up for the i1480 USB driver as it was removed upstream in Linux kernel 5.7, implements some changes to cope with recent modifications in the firmware loading interface, and enables input-specific overriding of standard blob-matching patterns.

Last but not least, the deblob-check’s selftest should now work with the dash. The GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 kernel also adds new blob names and various adjustments for the mscc PHY driver and wd719x documentation.

You can download the GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 kernel right now from the official website. This kernel is recommended to anyone who seeks to use 100% free software on their personal computer and it’s compatible with all GNU/Linux distributions and the GNU Operating System.