GNU Linux-Libre 5.9 Kernel Is Out for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Alexandre Oliva released today the GNU Linux-Libre 5.9 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their personal computers and don’t want to run any proprietary code.

Based on the recently released Linux 5.9 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.9 kernel is here to deblob any proprietary code and drivers from the upstream Linux kernel to provide the community with a libre, 100% free kernel that they can install on their personal computers.

This release includes a new blob name for x86 touchscreen, deblobbing for a new rtw8821c Wi-Fi driver, cleaning for a new SoC support driver for MediaTek mt8183 to disable requests for blobs, and various changes to the AMDGPU, mt7615, Intel i915 (CSR), Mellanox mlxsw (Spectrum3), and r8169 (rtl8125b-2) drivers.

Other than that, the GNU Linux-Libre 5.9 kernel cleans various code and documentation. On this occasion, the developer also inform the community about the use of GNU awk and GNU sed software for verifying the tarballs.

“Some people seem to have got the notion that we were moving away from GNU awk or GNU sed, and towards Python and Perl,” said Alexandre Oliva. “GNU awk remains the most efficient to verify entire tarballs, while Python remains the most efficient to clean up individual files.”

If you want to build a 100% free personal computer, you can download the GNU Linux-Libre 5.9 kernel right now from the official website. This GNU-powered Linux kernel is compatible with all GNU/Linux distributions, as well as the GNU Operating System.

Linux kernel 5.9 introduces several new features and improvements, such as support for the Zstandard (Zsdt) compression for building x86 kernels, support for the x86 FSGSBASE instructions, inline encryption support for the EXT4 and F2FS filesystems, support for Intel “Keem Bay” Movidius VPUs, new features for the Btrfs file system, and much more.

Last updated 3 hours ago