GUADEC 2023 Conference Takes Place July 26-31 in Riga, Latvia, for GNOME 44

GNOME Foundation announced today the dates and location for their annual GNOME Users and Developers European Conference (GUADEC) conference in 2023.

Just like last year’s GUADEC 2022 conference, the GUADEC 2023 event will offer a hybrid model where attendees can join in person or online. If you’re joining in person, you should know that the conference will take place in Latvia’s capital, Riga, for the first time in Europe since 2019.

GUADEC is the place where GNOME users and developers from all over the world gather together to share knowledge and discuss the new features and changes of the next major release of the GNOME desktop environment, in this case for the GNOME 44 series, which launches in late March 2023.

“GUADEC is the GNOME community’s largest conference, bringing together hundreds of users, contributors, community members, and enthusiastic supporters for a week of talks and workshops,” said Robert McQueen, GNOME Foundation Executive Board President. ”Riga was the perfect location to host this year and allow us to re-connect with the GNOME community in person.”

As for the dates, you should mark your calendars for July 26th to July 31st, 2023. It will be a week of fun during which there will be various talks and workshops where attendees can learn about upcoming technologies, such as GStreamer or GTK, as well as new features of the GNOME desktop environment.

Registration for the event is required, but it’s free, and it will open in the coming weeks. For more details about the speaker list, keynote speakers, accommodation options, and updates, check out the official GUADEC 2023 website.

Since GUADEC 2023 is taking place in Riga, this means that the codename of the GNOME 44 desktop environment series will also be “Riga”. 9to5Linux is proud to be a media sponsor for the entire GUADEC 2023 conference!

Image credits: GNOME Foundation

Last updated 1 hour ago