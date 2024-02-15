Juno Computers Launches Saturn Linux Laptop with Ubuntu and NVIDIA RTX 4070

Linux hardware vendor Juno Computers announced the 5th generation of the Saturn lineup of Linux-powered laptops featuring Ubuntu Linux pre-installed, a 2K display, and updated internals.

The Saturn V5 laptop is powered by a 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor with 10 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB Intel Smart Cache, up to 4.90 GHz Turbo Boost clock speed, and Intel Iris Xe UHD Graphics. It’s also powered by up to 64GB DDR4 3200Mhz RAM.

The Linux-powered laptop also features a generous and gorgeous 17.3″ matte display with a whooping 165 Hz refresh rate, 300 cd/m² (nits) brightness, and 2K QHD (2560×1440) resolution, and you can choose between the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards.

The Saturn V5 can be configured with up to 4TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage and it comes pre-installed with either Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) for those who want the latest software or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) for those who are looking for a long-term supported operating system.

Connectivity-wise, the notebook features Intel 6E AX211 wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports (no video or charging), a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 1.4b port with HDCP, a Mini DP port, a Micro SD Card slot, an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port, as well as headphone and microphone jacks.

You can buy and configure the Saturn V5 Linux laptop from Juno Computers’ online store for a starting price of $1399 USD for the base configuration with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB DDR4 3200Mhz RAM, and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The laptop comes with a 180W charger, a 54WH Lithium-Ion battery, Sound Blaster Studio stereo speakers, a FullHD 1080p webcam, a built-in microphone, and a backlit US keyboard, but you can choose to configure it with French, Spanish, or Portuguese keyboard layouts.

Image credits: Juno Computers

Last updated 11 seconds ago