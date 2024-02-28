Kali Linux 2024.1 Penetration Testing Distro Is Here with Linux 6.6 LTS, New Look

Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2024.1 as the first update in 2024 for this Debian-based, rolling-release distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing.

In the good tradition of keeping Kali Linux’s interface fresh every year, Kali Linux 2024.1 brings a 2024 theme refresh for a fresh new look and feel by adding new wallpapers and themes to the desktop, boot loader, and login screen, as well as a few new app icons. The theme refresh was done for both the regular Kali and Kali Purple editions.

The default Xfce 4.18 desktop environment received the ability to copy the VPN IP address to the clipboard with a single click, and the GNOME 45 desktop offering now uses Loupe as the default image viewer instead of Eye of GNOME.

New tools included in this update are the BlueHydra Bluetooth device discovery service, OpenTAXII TAXII server implementation from EclecticIQ, readpe command-line tools to manipulate Windows PE files, Snort flexible network Intrusion Detection System (IDS), and Above, an invisible protocol sniffer for finding vulnerabilities in the network.

Other than that, Kali Linux 2024.1 updates the Kali NetHunter edition for mobile devices with support for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Realme C15, TicWatch Pro 3, and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC devices, while support for the Samsung Galaxy S9+ device has been updated. Kali NetHunter now also supports Android 14.

Check out the announcement page for further reading about the changes included in this release. Meanwhile, Kali Linux 2024.1 is available for download from the official website in various flavors for 64-bit, ARM, VM, Cloud, WSL, or mobile platforms. Under the hood, Kali Linux 2024.1 is powered by Linux kernel 6.6 LTS.

Since Kali Linux follows a rolling-release model, existing Kali Linux users need only to update their installations by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade commands in a terminal emulator. The new release is here only for those who want to install Kali Linux on new systems.

Last updated 3 days ago