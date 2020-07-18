KaOS Linux 2020.07 Released with KDE Plasma 5.19, Linux Kernel 5.7

Arch Linux inspired KaOS Linux 2020.07 distribution has been released today as July 2020’s stable ISO packed with all the latest GNU/Linux technologies and software updates.

The new release comes two months after KaOS Linux 2020.05 to offer those who want to install this Arch Linux inspired operating system on their personal computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the software repositories.

Included in the KaOS Linux 2020.07 release, there’s the latest KDE Plasma 5.19.3 desktop environment, KDE Applications 20.04.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.72.0 software suites compiled against the Qt 5.15 application framework, and Linux kernel 5.7.8.

Noteworthy updates for core components include Glib2 2.64.3, Mesa 20.1.3, NetworkManager 1.26.0, Boost 1.72.0, Perl 5.30.3, Poppler 0.90.1, Cfitiso 3.480, Krb5 1.18, Pciutils 3.7.0, Guile 2.2.6, Git 2.27.0, Libacp 2.39, Pam 1.4.0, and ICU 66.1.

And now for the interesting changes, as starting with the KaOS Linux 2020.07 release, the distribution will use as many QML modules as possible for the Calamares graphical installer. This will make the installer more versatile, offering users new features that weren’t possible before.

For now, the development team rewritten the Welcome and Keyboard modules, the latter now making it easier for users to choose between available keyboard models, languages and variants. But they’re also working on rewriting the Locale module to give it a modern look, as well as an accurate and live map.

But you’ll have to install the distribution if you want to get a taste of the new installer features.

Welcome module

Keyboard module

Also new in this release are several firmware and kernel modules for newer sound and wireless hardware (sof-firmware, rtl8723de, and rtl8821ce), as well as some new applications, including Photoflare image editor, VVave music player, and Kdiff3 diff and merge program.

KaOS Linux 2020.07 is available for download right now from the official website or using the button below. Existing users don’t have to download the new ISO release to keep their installations up-to-date, but only to run the sudo pacman -Syu command from time to time.