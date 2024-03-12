KaOS Linux 2024.03 Is Out to Deliver a Stable KDE Plasma 6 Experience

The KaOS Linux developers released today a new ISO snapshot of their independent, Arch Linux-inspired distribution for March, KaOS Linux 2024.03, which ships with the stable KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.

As I reported last month, KaOS Linux was one of the first GNU/Linux distributions to ship with the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, offering users a “pure Plasma 6-based environment” with the KaOS Linux 2024.01 release, which included the second Release Candidate of Plasma 6.

Now, KaOS Linux 2024.03 is here to deliver a more stable Plasma 6 desktop experience to those who want to install this independent and rolling distribution on their personal computers by shipping with the KDE Plasma 6.0.1 point release, as well as the KDE Gear 24.02 and KDE Frameworks 6.0 software suites.

“Highlights of this new version include two major upgrades: a transition to the latest version of our application framework, Qt, and a migration to the modern Linux graphics platform, Wayland. These under-the-hood upgrades benefit Plasma’s security, efficiency, and performance, and improve support for modern hardware,” reads the announcement

With this release, the KaOS Linux devs also removed the GTK2 packages from their repositories as they are no longer needed by any major application. One known app that still used the old GTK2 toolkit, four years after reaching end of life, was Ardour, but that’s no longer the case starting with the Ardour 8.4 release.

Under the hood, KaOS Linux 2024.03 is powered by the Linux 6.7 kernel series, more specifically by Linux kernel 6.7.9, the latest Mesa 24.0.2 graphics stack, GStreamer 1.24 multimedia framework, GCC 13.2.1, GNU C Library 2.39, GNU Binutils 2.42, systemd 253.17, OpenZFS 2.2.3, KMod 32, OpenSSL 3.2, and OpenCV 4.9.0.

This release also ships with a new package called SystemdGenie, a tool developed by KDE to nicely integrate systemd management into the Plasma 6 desktop. KaOS Linux 2024.03 is available for download right now from the official website or by using the direct download link below.

Last updated 58 mins ago