Mesa 24.0 Linux Graphics Stack Released with NVK and RADV Driver Improvements

The Mesa 24.0 open-source graphics stack has been released today as a major update that introduces new features and many improvements for several of the included graphics drivers.

Highlights of Mesa 24.0 include a new PowerVR Vulkan driver for Imagination GPUs, OpenGL 4.6 support for the D3D12 MS OpenGL driver, ray-tracing performance improvements for the RADV AMD Vulkan driver, support for EGL_EXT_query_reset_notification_strategy to enable an application or framework to retrieve an existing context’s reset notification strategy to create a compatible shared context, as well as many improvements for the NVK NVIDIA Vulkan driver.

The Asahi graphics driver also received numerous new features, such as support for geometry shaders, OpenGL 3.3 support, and support for new OpenGL extensions, including GL_ARB_texture_cube_map_array, GL_ARB_clip_control, GL_ARB_timer_query, GL_EXT_disjoint_timer_query, GL_ARB_base_instance, GL_ARB_shader_texture_image_samples, GL_ARB_indirect_parameters, GL_ARB_viewport_array, GL_ARB_fragment_layer_viewport, GL_ARB_cull_distance, and GL_ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query.

The RADV AMD Vulkan driver also received support for new Vulkan extensions, including VK_EXT_image_compression_control, VK_EXT_device_fault, VK_EXT_depth_clamp_zero_one, VK_KHR_calibrated_timestamps, VK_KHR_vertex_attribute_divisor, VK_KHR_maintenance6, and VK_KHR_ray_tracing_position_fetch.

Of course, as with all new Mesa releases, there are many bug fixes for various video games. Mesa 24.0 improves support for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Finals, Dead or Alive Xtreme 3, Atlas Fallen, Crysis 2 Remastered, Doom Eternal, Resident Evil 2, War Thunder, GTA, Dead Space (2023), Valheim, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, DiRT Rally, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, DIRT 5, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Battlefield 4, Counter-Strike 2, The Lords of the Fallen, and Wolfenstein: The New Order.

Other than that, it addresses a possible regression with Flatpak apps and fixes antialiasing in Blender on systems with AMD GPUs, improves support for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 23.10, and Slackware 15.0 systems, improves support for Unreal Engine 5.2 and later, and fixes numerous other bugs. For more details, check out the release notes on the official website, from where you can also download the source tarball.

