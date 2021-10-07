KDE Gear 21.08.2 Is Out to Improve Dolphin, Okular, Konsole, Gwenview, Kate, and Other Apps

The KDE Project announced today the release of KDE Gear 21.08.2 as the second bugfix release to the latest KDE Gear 21.08 open-source software suite for the Plasma desktop and other platforms.

KDE Gear 21.08.2 is here about five weeks after the first point release to KDE Gear 21.08 with more improvements for your favorite KDE apps, including the popular Dolphin file manager, which no longer stays open in the background after running an archive operation using the context menu and then exiting the app.

Dolphin’s Split view has been improved as well to no longer close randomly when enabling or disabling the feature to remember the state of the last closed window.

KDE’s standard document viewer app Okular has been updated in KDE Gear 21.08.2 to automatically enable the “Force rasterization” setting when printing a document using a scaling mode that requires this setting to be active, as well as to strip off trailing newline characters when copying text and prompt users to save a read-only file on a different location.

The KDE Gear 21.08.2 update also improves the Kate text editor to no longer crash that occurred when quitting the app with the Replicode plugin enabled, and improves the Konsole terminal emulator to no longer close a tab slowly when something is written at the prompt.

Same goes for the Gwenview image viewer, which once again lets users switch between the ‘Zoom to Fit’ and ‘Actual Size’ zoom modes using a keyboard shortcut, as well as the Elisa music player, whose ‘Previous’ and ‘Next’ buttons in the control bar no longer inappropriately become disabled when pausing the current track.

Last but not least, the KOrganizer calendar and scheduling app now features separate configurations for the Search dialog and Event List, as well as the ability to update the Search dialog when items in the calendar change, and the Kdenlive video editor now offers better color accuracy of previews and many other improvements.

Also worth noting is that the KDE Itinerary digital travel assistant app now handles US date formats in Accor hotel reservations, as well as extractors for onepagebooking.com and Feratel cards, and the ability to properly show SMART Health Card (SHC) vaccination certificates.

More details about the bugfixes and changes implemented in KDE Gear 21.08.2 are available in the full changelog. Meanwhile, if you’re using the Plasma desktop environment, make sure that you update your GNU/Linux distribution to this new KDE Gear release for a better KDE apps experience.

