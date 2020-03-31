KDE Plasma 5.18.4 LTS Desktop Environment Brings More Than 40 Fixes

The KDE Project released today the fourth maintenance update in the latest Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment series, Plasma 5.18.4, to address more issues and improve performance.

Coming three weeks after the Plasma 5.18.3 point release, which introduced a bunch of Flatpak improvements and more than 60 fixes, the KDE Plasma 5.18.4 LTS release is here to add more than 40 bug fixes to various of the desktop environments core components.

Among the changes, there’s improved support for the upcoming Qt 5.15 application framework for Breeze and libksysguard components and better support for the fwupd open-source daemon for installing firmware updates on devices in the Discover package manager.

Flatpak support in Discover was also improved by fixing two issues. Moreover, XSettingsd was added as a runtime dependency to KDE GTK Config, kwallet-pam now works with pam_fscrypt, and KWin now allow the creation of more than one row on the “Virtual Desktops” settings page.

The Info Center utility has been updated in Plasma 5.18.4 to only add network share devices to the SMB mount model, skip network shares that aren’t network shares, and more accurately report detected x86 CPU features.

Things like screen sharing, system tray configuration, Digital Clock applet, and desktop wallpaper also received fixes. For more details on the changes included in Plasma 5.18.4, you can check out the full changelog here.

The KDE Plasma 5.18.4 LTS release should soon be available for installation from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions. All users running the KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment series are urged to update as soon as possible.