KDE Plasma 5.19.2 Desktop Is Out with More Than 25 Bug Fixes, Improvements

The KDE Project released today Plasma 5.19.2 as the second point release in the latest KDE Plasma 5.19 desktop environment series.

Coming just a week after the first point release and two weeks after the launch of the KDE Plasma 5.19 desktop environment series, the Plasma 5.19.2 update is here to fix more important issues in an attempt to make the desktop environment more stable and reliable.

This point release includes improvements for the Discover package manager, which now confirms the reboot action with the user, as well as the KSysGuard system monitor utility, which now has more sane default sizes for new System Monitor widgets and allows users to search in the new System Monitor configuration pages.

Also improved is the clipboard’s behavior to work better with the English language when copying system information, and the lock screen media controls to allow users to pause the timer that activates the UI fade out effect. There are also some small Wayland improvements, along with various changes for Plasma Vault, Info Center, and Oxygen theme.

KDE Plasma 5.19.2 also addresses several Plasma 5.19 regressions affecting the Screen Edges effects, KRunner’s window position on HiDPI screens when using the PLASMA_USE_QT_SCALING=1 environment variable, Wi-Fi network names in the PlasmaNetworkmanager appletprevent maliciously-crafted network names from causing bad things to your system.

Also fixed is the Global Menu applet, which now correctly updates itself when the current application changes, the “Configure Window Manager” menu item in the titlebar context menu, which now works again as expected to lets users configure the KWin window manager, and the circular timeout indicator for notification pop-ups, which no longer shows a faint blue outline.

More details about the changes included in KDE Plasma 5.19.2 are available in the full changelog here. Meanwhile, if your distro is shipping with the KDE Plasma 5.19 desktop environment, keep an eye on the stable repositories for the 5.19.2 package and update as soon as possible.