KDE Plasma 5.22.2 Released with Better Flatpak and Wayland Support

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.22.2 as the second point release to the latest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series to address more bugs, regressions, and improve existing features.

Coming just one week after KDE Plasma 5.22.1, the KDE Plasma 5.22.2 point release is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session by fixing an issue with the mouse cursor being invisible for a short period of time after the screen comes back from sleep, as well as to implement activities window rule.

It also improves the Plasma Discover package manager by addressing a regression that made the graphical package manager to notify users all the time about Flatpak app updates even when there weren’t any.

In addition, KDE Plasma 5.22.2 improves the Plasma session by fixing an issue that broke various keyboard shortcuts when restarting the session after a crash, either manually or automatically.

Some cosmetic changes are also present in this second point release to the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series, improving the “Dialog Parent” effect that dims windows behind dialogs to no longer flicker when the dialog is closed, as well as the text label on the System Settings Virtual Desktops page.

Other than that, this point release also fixes a copy-paste error, improves the notifications system, and fixes several other issues. Check out the full changelog for more details on all the 18 changes included in this update.

The KDE Plasma 5.22.2 update will soon arrive in the stable software repositories of various rolling-release distributions, including KDE neon, openSUSE Tumbleweed, Arch Linux, and others. If you’re using the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop, make sure you update to this version as soon as possible for a more stable experience.

