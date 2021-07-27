KDE Plasma 5.22.4 Further Improves Plasma Wayland, Makes System Monitor Faster to Launch

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.22.4 as the fourth of five scheduled maintenance updates for the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series.

KDE Plasma 5.22.4 is packed with many improvements to make the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series more stable and reliable. First, it improves the login screen authentication on systems using systemd-homed to no longer fail when entering the wrong password.

Second, it makes the new Plasma System Monitor app a lot faster to launch and improves the ksystemstats daemon, which is used by the Plasma System Monitor app and other sensor widgets for sensor data, to no longer crash on launch on certain systems.

This release also improves the Plasma Wayland session to no longer crash when unplugging or re-plugging certain external displays, and to better support GTK apps when using a high DPI scale factor.

Also improved in KDE Plasma 5.22.4 is the Info Center app, which now displays the right information about non-x86 processors, the Plasma Bluetooth widget, which now works correctly when it’s placed directly on the Panel, as well as the System Tray, whose grid items in the expanded popup are now perfectly pixel-aligned.

The Plasma Notifications were improved as well in this point release to work better with embedded links, using the the link color from the Plasma theme instead of that of the application color scheme, and it also improves the global shortcuts for apps whose desktop files have uppercase characters in their filenames.

Among other changes, the KDE Plasma 5.22.4 update makes the System Settings’ Keyboard page fully translatable, adds the ability to switch between “Move to Trash” and “Delete” context menu options for desktop items by pressing the Shift key when a sub-menu is open, and adds support for QTimer in KWin scripts.

Also, the new Adaptive Transparency feature has been updated to automatically enter transparent mode for Panels when using the Show Desktop effect, the website favicons displayed in KRunner when using Plasma Browser Integration are now better looking on HiDPI screens, and KDE Plasma now alphabetically sorts the category lists in the configuration page of the Unsplash Picture of the Day wallpaper.

Last but not least, with this update, your KDE Plasma desktop will no longer warn you via a notification that your S.M.A.R.T. enabled disk is showing signs of instability, but you will still receive notifications about normal error conditions.

“This generated too many false positives due to disks reporting their status incorrectly or inaccurately characterizing transient conditions as instability,” explains developer Nate Graham.

For more details on all the changes included in the KDE Plasma 5.22.4 update, check out the full changelog. Meanwhile, make sure that you update your KDE Plasma 5.22 desktops to this new version as soon as the packages land in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

Last updated 3 hours ago