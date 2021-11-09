KDE Plasma 5.23.3 Further Improves the Wayland Session, Ports Plasma 5.24’s Focus Ring Feature

The KDE Project announced today the release and general availability of the KDE Plasma 5.23.3 update to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment series.

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 5.23.2, the KDE Plasma 5.23.3 point release is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session by making the Mozilla Firefox web browser more responsive to files that are being dragged and dropped, fix the panel’s auto-hide animation, address a Plasma crash that occurred when turning an external display off and back on again, as well as to fix a Plasma hang that occurred when hovering the Digital Clock applet to view the tooltip.

Another interesting change in the KDE Plasma 5.23.3 point release is the new “focus ring” feature, which elarges the focus effect for buttons, checkboxes, comboboxes, radio buttons, text fields, and spinboxes in the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.24 release, which was backported to KDE Plasma 5.23 to address several focus-related bugs and issues reported by users lately and make it much easier to visually distinguish these UI elements at a glance.

Image courtesy of Nate Graham

KDE Plasma 5.23.3 also improves the Plasma Networks applet to allow you to connect to an OpenVPN server with a passphrase-secured .p12 certificate, fixes a crash that may occur when launching the System Monitor app, improves right-clicking of GTK app icons in the system tray area, and improves System Settings’ Keyboard page to no longer reset the Num Lock setting to its default value when applying any changes.

This point release also improved is the back button in System Settings’ subcategory column header to work on a touchscreen and with a stylus, improves desktop items with emblems in the bottom-right corner to no longer display stacked emblems of different sizes, and improves the Minimize All effect/widget/button to remember the active window and its “on top” position when restoring all the minimized windows.

Last but not least, KDE Plasma 5.23.3 improves switching between virtual desktops when there are maximized windows and when using a dark color scheme or theme to no longer cause the panel to flicker, as well as switching of a panel widget to an alternative one using the “Alternatives…” pop-up to no longer rearrange your widgets.

There are a total of 36 changes in this release and you can study the full changelog here.

The KDE Plasma 5.23.3 update should soon arrive in the stable software repositories of various rolling-release GNU/Linux distribuitions, such as KDE neon, Arch Linux, PCLinuxOS, and openSUSE Tumbleweed, as well as in Kubuntu 21.10’s backports PPA, so make sure that you update your KDE Plasma 5.23 installations as soon as possible.

