You Can Now Install KDE Plasma 5.23 on Kubuntu 21.10, Here’s How

The wait is over, Kubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) users can now update their installations to the latest KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment series. Here’s how!

Released last week, Kubuntu 21.10 ships with KDE Plasma 5.22.5 as default desktop environment, but users who want to use the recently released KDE Plasma 5.23 “25th Anniversary Edition” desktop environment can now upgrade their installations if they have the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository installed.

The Kubuntu team announced today that the KDE Plasma 5.23.1 packages are now available in the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository, along with the KDE Frameworks 5.87 and KDE Gear 21.08.2 software suites, to make your Plasma desktop and KDE apps experience better.

All you have to do is to fire up the Konsole terminal emulator app or another terminal emulator of your choice and add the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository by running the command below. Hit the Enter key when prompted and wait for the command to finish installing the repo.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports

When the installation is over, you can update your Kubuntu 21.10 system from KDE Plasma 5.22.5 to KDE Plasma 5.23.1 with the following commands or by using the Plasma Discover graphical package manager (you will see a notification in the system tray area that new updates are available immediate after running the command above).

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade

Since this is a big update, it will probably take a few good minutes for the new Plasma packages to download and install, depending on your Internet speed and computer specs, so relax and be patient until it finishes.

Once all the packages have been successfully downloaded and installed, you should reboot your computer. When you log back into your Kubuntu 21.10 machine, you will be running KDE Plasma 5.23.1, KDE Gear 21.08.2, and KDE Frameworks 5.87.

With the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository installed, you will always receive new KDE Plasma versions soon after they are published upstream by the KDE Project, so make sure that you keep your installations up to date at all times.

Of course, the above instructions will work on all Ubuntu flavors, official or unofficial, not only Kubuntu.

Last updated 3 seconds ago