KDE Plasma 5.23.2 Released with NVIDIA GBM Support, More Bug Fixes

The KDE Project announced today the general availability of KDE Plasma 5.23.2 as the second point release to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment series.

KDE Plasma 5.23.2 comes only a week after KDE Plasma 5.23.1 and introduces a big feature for NVIDIA GPU users, namely support for the GBM backend of the proprietary NVIDIA graphics driver. Over time, this should improve the Plasma experience for NVIDIA users in many ways.

If you’re using the Plasma Wayland session, you should know that KDE Plasma 5.23.2 improves the Touchpad page in System Settings to correctly display options for how you can right-click and addresses a bug causing maximized windows to become unresponsive to mouse and keyboard input when using the hidden “BorderlessMaximizedWindows” setting.

Talking about keyboard input, this release sees the return of the F10 keyboard shortcut for creating a folder on the desktop, as well as the Shift+Delete keyboard shortcut for permanently deleting items on the desktop. In addition, KDE Plasma 5.23.2 improves the search fields throughout the Plasma desktop to work properly when using the virtual keyboard.

The Plasma Discover graphical package manager received some love too in this point release, now allowing users of certain distros, such as Fedora Linux, to immediately remove an app after it was installed without having to quit and restart Discover.

Furthermore, Plasma Discover’s Install buttons now look good on systems running KDE Plasma 5.23 with KDE Frameworks 5.86, and it adds the ability to detect when if a locally-downloaded package is already installed when you try to install it, so you can remove it.

Among other noteworthy changes, KDE Plasma 5.23.2 improves the new “Keep open” feature of the Kickoff application menu to keep the pop-up open even when you want to launch apps or open menu items, as well as to no longer display apps from the last-highlighted category in the main view when hovering the mouse cursor over the “Help Center” item in the sidebar.

Last but not least, this second KDE Plasma 5.23 point release brings back the ability to display both “Add to Trash” and “Delete” desktop context menu actions, improves support for the Plasma applet configuration window on screens with a 1024×768 resolution when using the bottom panel, and improves support for multi-monitor setups.

There are over 30 changes included in this update, and you can study them in the full changelog.

As usual, rolling-release distributions and distros that already received the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment will get the Plasma 5.23.2 point release today or by the end of the week, so make sure that you update your installations as soon as possible for the best KDE Plasma desktop experience.

Last updated 17 hours ago