KDE Plasma 5.24.3 LTS Improves the Plasma Wayland Session for Multi-GPU Systems

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.24.3 as the third point release to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment series to address more bugs and add various changes for a more stable and reliable Plasma desktop experience.

KDE Plasma 5.24.3 is here two weeks after the Plasma 5.24.2 update and brings more improvements for the Plasma Wayland session, especially for multi-monitor and multi-GPU systems. For example, it fixes a major regression in Plasma 5.24.2 that broke multi-monitor and multi-GPU configurations when using Wayland.

Also for the Plasma Wayland session, this update improves screen sharing, recording, or casting in full-screen applications, improves the virtual keyboard to no longer overlap half of the vertical panel setup, and improves colors to no longer appear dithered on some hardware.

For multi-monitor setups, KDE Plasma 5.24.3 improves the mappings of desktops and panels to be more robust by no longer including invalid screen entries and makes it possible for users to be able to adjust the backlight of their screens when using certain types of multi-GPU systems.

The System Tray has been improved as well in this release by vertically aligning applet labels to ensure that the first line in multi-line labels always matches other applets, including those with 1 or 3 lines, as well as to address an issue where right-clicking on a tray app icon no longer causes it to be activated when left-clicking other Task Manager items.

Among other noteworthy changes, KDE Plasma 5.24.3 re-adds the ability to apply changes to the Touchpad page in System Settings, fixes the “Help” buttons in the Info Center app, improves the Plasma System Monitor app’s bar charts, and improves Plasma Discover to no longer incorrectly display text styling for apps or firmware.

Furthermore, there are some performance improvements around file dialogs, which now open faster when the initial view is a network location, and some memory leaks were patched in the plasma_session process to make the Plasma desktop environment more reliable and stable for everyday use.

Last but not least, KDE Plasma 5.24.3 improves the login screen so that it won’t omit your name if it contains more than 11 characters and there are multiple user accounts on the system, improves the Digital Clock applet so that it won’t skip seconds at minute changes, and vertically centers text in Breeze-styled vertical tabs.

There are a total of 48 changes included in the KDE Plasma 5.24.3 update. For more details, check out the full changelog. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distributions for the updated packages versioned 5.24.3 and update your installations as soon as possible.

Last updated 15 mins ago