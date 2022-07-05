KDE Slimbook Gen4 Linux Laptop Is Available Now with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU

The KDE Project took to Twitter to announce today the availability of KDE Slimbook Gen4 as the 4th generation Linux laptop featuring an updated processor and the latest Plasma desktop environment by default.

The biggest change in KDE Slimbook Gen4 is the new AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor capable of up to 4.3 GHz clock speeds, 8 cores, and 16 threads, giving you more raw power and better battery life.

As usual, the Linux laptop is available in two variants, KDE Slimbook 14″ featuring a 14-inch Full HD IPS LED display with 1920×1080 resolution at 60Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB, and KDE Slimbook 15.6” featuring a bigger 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LED display with 1920×1080 resolution at 60Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB.

Both models can be configured with up to 64GB 3200 MHz RAM and up to 4TB NVMe SSD storage, and they come pre-installed with the latest KDE neon distribution featuring the most recent KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment series with Wayland by default.

“Boot directly into KDE Neon’s Plasma desktop on Wayland, the state-of-the-art display server. Enjoy the advantages of crisp fonts and images, framerates adapted to each of your displays, and all the nifty touchpad gestures that make KDE’s Wayland desktop a joy to use,” said the KDE Project.

Among other features, the 4th generation KDE Slimbook laptop comes with a backlight keyboard, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, an RJ45 Gigabit LAN port, as well as a USB-C port with DisplayPort and charging support.

As far as the battery goes, the KDE Slimbook 14″ model includes a 47‑watt‑hour battery, while the KDE Slimbook 15.6” model features a bigger 92‑watt‑hour battery.

You can configure and buy the KDE Slimbook Gen4 right now on the official website. The price starts from €999,95 EUR ($1.024 USD) for the 14-inch model and from €1049,00 EUR ($1.075 USD) for the 15.6-inch model with the base configuration featuring 8GB RAM and 250 GB SSD storage.

Image credits: KDE Project (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 1 hour ago