KeePassXC 2.6 Open-Source Password Manager Released with Exciting New Features

Jonathan White announced the general availability of KeePassXC 2.6, a new major release of this powerful, open-source and multi-platform password manager for the Linux desktop.

More than a year in the works, KeePassXC 2.6 is finally here with lots of goodies for those who like to keep their passwords in a safe place. The first thing you’ll notice when installing the new version is the totally revamped user interface.

KeePassXC’s user interface now supports both light and dark themes, monochrome tray icons, a compact mode, and a new View Menu that lets you more easily switch between themes, compact mode, as well as to toggle various UI elements.

Linux users also get browser-like tab experience using the Ctrl+[Num] or Alt+[Num] keyboard shortcuts. Also, the built-in browser now lets Linux users define a custom browser location.

But the more exciting new features of the KeePassXC 2.6 release are under the hood as the password reporting functionality has been extended to work offline and check if your passwords have been compromised in a data breach via the Have I Been Pwned website.

On top of that, the built-in password generator feature now lets you define additional characters to choose from when generating a new password. Also, the YubiKey and OnlyKey integration now allows for up to four keys being plugged in at the same time.

Also worth mentioning is the fact that KeePassXC now features group search functionality, “Save Database Backup” feature, the ability to sort entries by “natural order,” Caps Lock warning on password input fields, the ability to change root group UUID, and support for launching the app on system startup.

OPVault importing and AutoOpen capability have been improved as well, and the command-line now features a new db-info command for displaying information about a database, the ability to use wl-clipboard if xclip isn’t installed, as well as a db-create command instead of just create for creating databases.

Numerous bugs were fixed as well, and you can check out the complete changelog here for more details. Meanwhile, you can download the KeePassXC 2.6 release right now from the official website as an AppImage that can be used on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution, or you can update from the stable software repositories of your favorite distro, including Arch Linux, Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, CentOS, openSUSE, and Gentoo.