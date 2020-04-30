LibreOffice 6.3.6 Released as the Last in the Series, More Than 80 Bugs Fixed

The Document Foundation announced today the release of LibreOffice 6.3.6 as the sixth and last update of the LibreOffice 6.3 office suite series, which will reach end of life on May 29th, 2020.

Coming more than two months after LibreOffice 6.3.5, the LibreOffice 6.3.6 update is here to provide users of the LibreOffice 6.3 series with one last set of bug and regression fixes. It also aims to improve document compatibility.

The LibreOffice 6.3 series is targeted at enterprise deployments and production environments. While LibreOffice 6.4 is already available, LibreOffice 6.3 is the only version currently recommended by The Document Foundation for organizations.

“For enterprise class deployments, TDF strongly recommend sourcing LibreOffice from one of the ecosystem partners to get long-term supported releases, dedicated assistance, custom new features and other benefits, including SLA (Service Level Agreements),” said Italo Vignoli.

But, as all good things must come to an end, LibreOffice 6.3 is set to reach end of its life cycle on May 29th, 2020. LibreOffice 6.3.6 is the last update and no other updates will be provided after this date.

With that in mind, if you’re running LibreOffice 6.3 on your organization, you should update to version 6.3.6 as soon as possible.

Also, you should start considering upgrading your LibreOffice 6.3 installations to the LibreOffice 6.4 office suite series in the coming weeks. The current release is LibreOffice 6.4.3.

Most probably, The Document Foundation will mark the LibreOffice 6.4 series as ready for enterprise deployments with the next release, LibreOffice 6.4.4, which should be out at the end of May.

Until then, you can download LibreOffice 6.3.6 or LibreOffice 6.4.3 right now from the official website. Binaries are provided for DEB- and RPM-based distros, but I highly recommend you install the latest release from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.