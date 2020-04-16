LibreOffice 6.4.3 Released with More Than 50 Fixes

The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 6.4.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 6.4 open-source office suite series for all supported platforms.

Coming about a month after LibreOffice 6.4.2, this new update is here to address more than 50 issues reported by the community and affecting various parts of the office suite.

According to the changelogs (here and here), LibreOffice 6.4.3 addresses a total of 58 bugs. This means that it’s a stability and performance release that must be installed by all existing users.

However, The Document Foundation still recommends the LibreOffice 6.4 office suite series only to technology enthusiasts and power users as it’s not yet optimized for enterprise deployments.

With that in mind, if you’re already using LibreOffice 6.4 on your GNU/Linux distribution, you should update to version 6.4.3 as soon as the packages arrive in the stable software repositories.

If you’re not using LibreOffice 6.4 or you are in an enterprise environment, you should stick with the LibreOffice 6.3 series. The latest update being LibreOffice 6.3.5, but LibreOffice 6.3.6 should be out in the coming weeks as the last in the series, which will reach end of life on May 29th, 2020.

On the other hand, the LibreOffice 6.4 series will be supported with maintenance updates until November 30th, 2020. The next planned update is LibreOffice 6.4.4, which should arrive at the end of May 2020.

Meanwhile, you can download the LibreOffice 6.4.3 binaries right now from the official website.