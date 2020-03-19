LibreOffice 6.4.2 Released with More Than 90 Fixes

The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 6.4.2, the second maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 6.4 office suite series.

Available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms, the LibreOffice 6.4.2 release is here three weeks after the first point release to address more than 90 bug fixes across various of its core components as detailed here and here.

This update is recommended to everyone who has the latest LibreOffice 6.4 office suite installed on their personal computers as it will probably improve the stability and reliability of the software.

However, The Document Foundation doesn’t recommend the deployment of the LibreOffice 6.4 series on enterprise environments as it represents the bleeding edge in term of features.

For enterprise class deployments, The Document Foundation recommends LibreOffice 6.3.5, which arrived last month with more than 80 bug fixes. The LibreOffice 6.3 series will be supported until May 29th, 2020.

On the other hand, the release cycle of the LibreOffice 6.4 just started, and we’re expecting to see the third maintenance update, LibreOffice 6.4.3, arrive in mid-April. The LibreOffice 6.4 series will be supported until November 30th, 2020.

You can download LibreOffice 6.4.2 right now from the official website. However, Linux users should update to this version when the packages arrive in the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions.