LibreOffice 6.4 Office Suite Gets First Point Release, over 120 Bugs Fixed

The Document Foundation announced today the availability of the first point release of the latest LibreOffice 6.4 office suite series, LibreOffice 6.4.1, for all supported platforms.

Coming a month after the release of LibreOffice 6.4, a major update introducing multiple performance improvements, better compatibility with Microsoft Office documents, and several new features, LibreOffice 6.4.1 is here to address numerous bugs and regression to improve the stability, as well as document compatibility.

According to The Document Foundation, more than 120 bug fixes are included in this first point release, which is highly recommended to everyone who already updated their PCs to the LibreOffice 6.4 series. Details about the bugs fixes are available here and here.

LibreOffice 6.4.1 is recommended only to technology enthusiasts and bleeding-edge users. For enterprise deployments, The Document Foundation recommends the recently released LibreOffice 6.3.5, which is a more mature version and includes months worth of backported fixes.

The LibreOffice 6.4 series will be supported with maintenance updates until November 30th, 2020. The next planned point release, LibreOffice 6.4.2, should be released at the end of March.

Meanwhile, you can download LibreOffice 6.4.1 right now from the official website or directly from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.