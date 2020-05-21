LibreOffice 6.4.4 Is Now Available for Download with 98 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability LibreOffice 6.4.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest office suite series with various bug fixes and improvements to document compatibility.

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 6.4.3, the LibreOffice 6.4.4 point release is here to address several bugs and other issues reported by the community or discovered by the LibreOffice developers. A total of 98 bugs have been fixed in this update, as documented here and here.

Those of you using the latest LibreOffice 6.4 office suite series should upgrade to version 6.4.4 as soon as possible. Downloads are now available from the official website, but they’re also coming soon to the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

But if you haven’t yet upgraded to LibreOffice 6.4, The Document Foundation recommends it only to technology enthusiasts and power users. For enterprises, it is still recommended to use the latest LibreOffice 6.3 release, which will be supported until May 29, 2020.

“LibreOffice 6.4.4 represents the bleeding edge in term of features for open source office suites, and as such is not optimized for enterprise-class deployments, where features are less important than robustness,” said Italo Vignoli, The Document Foundation.

After the end of life of the LibreOffice 6.3 series at the end of May, The Document Foundation will release LibreOffice 6.4.5, which will probably be ready for enterprise deployments. LibreOffice 6.4.5 is expected to arrive at the end of June, and the end of life of the LibreOffice 6.4 series is set for November 30th, 2020.