LibreOffice 6.4.5 Released with over 100 Bug Fixes, Now Ready for Enterprise Deployments

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability LibreOffice 6.4.5 as the fifth of seven maintenance updates to the latest LibreOffice 6.4 office suite series.

LibreOffice 6.4.5 comes one and a half months after LibreOffice 6.4.4 and it’s packed with lots of bug fixes across all core components. A total of 106 bugs have been addressed in this new point release, as documented here and here.

But, the good news that I would like to share with you today is that the LibreOffice 6.4 office suite series is now finally ready for enterprise deployments in production environments as it’s thoroughly tested and includes several months of bug fixes.

Those of you using the LibreOffice 6.3 office suite series in enterprise environments should upgrade to LibreOffice 6.4.5 as soon as possible. You can download the latest release for Linux, Mac, and Windows platforms right now from the official website.

“LibreOffice 6.4.5 is optimized for use in production environments, even by more conservative users,” said Italo Vignoli, The Document Foundation. “Users of LibreOffice 6.3.6 and previous versions should start planning the update to LibreOffice 6.4.5, as the new major LibreOffice release – tagged 7.0 – is going to be announced in early August.”

The LibreOffice 6.4 office suite series will be supported with two more point releases until November 30th, 2020. The next planned maintenance update is LibreOffice 6.4.6, which is expected to arrive sometime in mid-August.

Until then, I highly recommend that you update your LibreOffice office suite, no matter the version you’re using, to LibreOffice 6.4.5. You should do it as soon as the updated packages arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

Meanwhile, The Document Foundation works hard on the next major series, LibreOffice 7.0, which should also hit the streets in August. Next week, on July 6th, they’re planning a second bug hunting session for the Release Candidate of LibreOffice 7.0.

The second Bug Hunting Session for LibreOffice 7.0 is scheduled on Monday July 6, 2020, from 07:00 UTC to 19:00 UTC. LibreOffice is a volunteer-driven community project, so please help us to release a better product. https://t.co/VZEHs3BoHJ Thanks !!! @libreoffice #libreoffice pic.twitter.com/6nGk9gUfWn — LibreOffice (@libreoffice) July 1, 2020