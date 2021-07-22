LibreOffice 7.1.5 Released with 55 Bug Fixes, Still Focuses on Improving MS Office Compatibility

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of the LibreOffice 7.1.5 update for the latest LibreOffice 7.1 office suite series, bringing more bug fixes and improved interoperability with the MS Office document formats.

Coming about a month and a half after LibreOffice 7.1.4, the LibreOffice 7.1.5 update is here to fix more bugs and issues to provide users of the LibreOffice 7.1 office suite series with a more stable and reliable office suite experience. A total of 55 bugs were addressed, according to the changelogs from here and here.

Like with previous maintenance updates, the LibreOffice 7.1.5 release also focuses on improving the document interoperability with the MS Office suite. As such, documents in the DOC, DOCX, PPTX, and XLSX formats should now perform better.

If you’re using the LibreOffice 7.1 office suite series on your GNU/Linux distribution, it’s highly recommended that you update to the LibreOffice 7.1.5 point release as soon as possible. To do that, you can upgrade directly from your distro’s repositories or by downloading the RPM or DEB binaries from the official website.

Please note that the LibreOffice 7.1.5 update is a “Community” release targeted at power users and technology enthusiasts who are looking for bleeding edge features of the open-source office suite. It is not intended for deployment in enterprise environments.

“For enterprise-class deployments, TDF strongly recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners, with long-term support options, professional assistance, custom features and Service Level Agreements,” said The Document Foundation.

The next point release in the LibreOffice 7.1 series is version 7.1.6, which is expected to arrive after the summer holidays, in early September 2021. LibreOffice 7.1 will be supported until November 30th, 2021, but the The Document Foundation plans to release LibreOffice 7.2 in mid-August 2021.

Image credits: The Document Foundation (edited by Marius Nestor)

