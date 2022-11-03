LibreOffice 7.3 Gets Last Maintenance Update, Users Urged to Upgrade to LibreOffice 7.4

The Document Foundation announced today the release and general availability of LibreOffice 7.3.7 as the last maintenance update to the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series, which will reach end of life later this month.

LibreOffice 7.3.7 is here about two months after the LibreOffice 7.3.6 maintenance update and includes a total of 28 bug fixes that address last remaining issues reported by users or discovered by the LibreOffice developers. Check out the RC1 and RC2 changelog for more details on these bug fixes.

Those using the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite should update their installations to version 7.3.7 as soon as it lands in the stable software repositories of their GNU/Linux distributions. However, The Document Foundation recommends LibreOffice 7.3 users to consider upgrading to the latest and greatest LibreOffice 7.4 release.

LibreOffice 7.4 arrived in August 2022 with many new features and improved document interoperability. The latest update, LibreOffice 7.4.2, is already available for download from the official website if you plan on upgrading, offered as 64-bit binaries for DEB and RPM-based distributions.

“Users still using this version should start looking at the LibreOffice 7.4 family, now at 7.4.2, which has been extensively tested by millions of users worldwide,” said The Document Foundation in an announcement

The LibreOffice 7.3 series will no longer receive maintenance updates and will be officially deprecated at the end of this month on November 30th. On the other hand, the LibreOffice 7.4 series will be supported until June 12th, 2023, with four more maintenance updates up to version 7.4.6.

The next planned update for the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite, LibreOffice 7.4.3, should be out in approximately two weeks from the moment of writing this article, addressing more issues and annoyances. By then, GNU/Linux distribution maintainers should consider upgrading their users to LibreOffice 7.4.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

