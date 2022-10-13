LibreOffice 7.4.2 Office Suite Released with 80 Bug Fixes, Download Now

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 7.4.2 as the second point release to the latest LibreOffice 7.4 “Community” open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Arriving about a month after LibreOffice 7.4.1, the LibreOffice 7.4.2 point release is here to further address various issues, bugs, and annoyances discovered in the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite series. There are exactly 80 bug fixes included in the LibreOffice 7.4.2 point release, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

These bugfixes further improve compatibility with document formats from proprietary office suites, as well as support for LibreOffice’s native document format, ODF (OpenDocument Format). They also address crashes, bugs, and other errors reported by the community.

LibreOffice 7.4.2 is available for download right from the official website as binary installers for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions. If you’re using the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite series from the repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution, it’s recommended to wait until version 7.4.2 arrives there before updating.

If you don’t need the latest features available in the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite, The Document Foundation recommends continuing to use the LibreOffice 7.3 series, which has been updated to LibreOffice 7.3.6 and it’s still maintained until November 30th, 2022, with a total of seven maintenance updates.

On the other hand, LibreOffice 7.4 will be supported until June 12th, 2023, with a total of six maintenance updates. The next point release, LibreOffice 7.4.3, is planned for the end of November 2022.

The Document Foundation reminds us that this is the “Community” offering of its LibreOffice open-source office suite, which is supported by volunteers, as well as members of the LibreOffice community.

For enterprise deployments and those who need technical support, The Document Foundation recommends using the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

Last updated 7 hours ago