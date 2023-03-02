LibreOffice 7.5.1 Brings New Light/Dark Mode Switch, Fixes More Than 90 Bugs

The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 7.5.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest and greatest LibreOffice 7.5 open-source and free office suite series to fix more bugs and also add a new feature.

LibreOffice 7.5 arrived in early February 2023 as a major release to the popular open-source office suite bringing lots of new features and enhancements. But there’s always room for improvement, so LibreOffice 7.5.1 is here to introduce a new manual light/dark mode switch.

This new switch is implemented under Tools > Options > View as a drop-down box that lets you easily and quickly switch LibreOffice’s interface to use either the Light or Dark theme. LibreOffice 7.5 introduces a new Dark Mode that’s automatically enabled to match your system settings.

New manual light/dark mode switch – Image credits: The Document Foundation

Since the release of LibreOffice 7.5, many users asked the LibreOffice devs to implement a manual switch so they can override LibreOffice 7.5’s new automatic dark mode whenever they feel like it. So now, when you’re using a dark theme on your system, you can use a light theme in LibreOffice.

In addition to this new manual light/dark mode switch, the LibreOffice 7.5.1 point release is here to address a total of 92 bugs and issues reported by users since the release of LibreOffice 7.5. For more details about these bug fixes, you can check out the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

LibreOffice 7.5.1 is available for download right from the official website as binary installers for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions, as well as a source tarball. All users using LibreOffice 7.5 are urged to update their installations as soon as possible.

However, if you have LibreOffice installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution, you should wait for the new version to arrive there before updating your installation.

Image credits: The Document Foundation (edited by Marius Nestor)

