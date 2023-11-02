LibreOffice 7.5.8 Is Here as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 7.6 Now

The Document Foundation announced today LibreOffice 7.5.8 as the eighth and last maintenance update for the LibreOffice 7.5 series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free office suite.

LibreOffice 7.5.8 is here one and a half months after LibreOffice 7.5.7, which was an emergency, unscheduled update that addressed a security vulnerability in the WebP codec. LibreOffice 7.5.8 contains a total of 21 bug fixes, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, to make the LibreOffice 7.5 series more stable and reliable.

However, this is the last planned update to the LibreOffice 7.5 series, which will reach end of life on November 30th, 2024. If you’re still using LibreOffice 7.5, you should consider updating your installation to the latest LibreOffice 7.6 series. At the moment of writing, the latest version is LibreOffice 7.6.2.

“With this release, the LibreOffice 7.5 line is reaching the end of its life, so users should plan the update to LibreOffice 7.6 as soon as the next minor update LibreOffice 7.6.3 will be released in mid-November. At that time, LibreOffice 7.6 will have been tested and sought after enough to be ready for all production environments,” said The Document Foundation.

LibreOffice 7.6 arrived in early August 2023 as a major release introducing new features like support for zoom gestures on touchpads in the main view, support for document themes, along with the ability to import and export theme definitions for ODF and OOXML documents, as well as many improvements to font handling.

If you can’t upgrade to LibreOffice 7.6, you can download the LibreOffice 7.5.8 update right now from the official website, where you’ll find binary installers for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions, as well as a source tarball if you’re a system integrator shipping LibreOffice in your distro.

Of course, if you’re distro is already shipping the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite, you should update to the latest version from the stable software repositories. LibreOffice 7.6 will be supported until June 12th, 2024.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

Last updated 7 mins ago