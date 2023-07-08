Lightweight Distro Q4OS 5.2 “Aquarius” Is Out Based on Debian 12 “Bookworm”

The Q4OS project announced today the release and general availability of Q4OS 5.2 as the newest stable (and LTS) version of this lightweight, KDE-oriented distribution featuring the latest KDE Plasma and Trinity desktop environments.

Based on the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Q4OS 5.2 (codename Aquarius) is here with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment, more precisely the Plasma 5.27.5 release, and Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) 14.1.1.

Q4OS stays true to its roots in offering users a unique desktop experience where both KDE Plasma and Trinity Desktop Environment can independently coexist. Q4OS makes it easy to switch back and forth between the KDE Plasma and Trinity desktops, the latter providing an old-school KDE3 desktop experience.

The KDE Plasma edition remains the flagship edition in Q4OS 5.2, which uses the stock look from upstream. Those of you who want to change the default look and feel of the KDE Plasma desktop and easily switch to the Q4OS dedicated Debonaire theme from System Settings.

Q4OS’ in-house built tool Desktop Profiler has been updated in this release to offer you support for custom profiles. This feature makes it easier for users to export the current desktop status snapshot, modify it, and create customized profiles that can later be imported into a new Q4OS installation. Moreover, each supported desktop environment keeps its own application profiles.

“Any profile is importable, so a user can import and apply it later on another hardware, getting a unique possibility of easy installation and configuration of the pre-defined set of applications and packages at once. In other words, a user easily gets a fresh operating system installation configured and ready to work with a minimal post-installation effort,” said the devs.

Under the hood, Q4OS 5.2 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series. You can download the new release as KDE Plasma and Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) editions right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download links below.

Q4OS 5.2 is an LTS (Long-Term Support) version that will receive support for at least 5 years with regular security patches and software updates to keep your installations as stable and reliable as possible.

