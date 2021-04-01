Linux Lite 5.4 Released with Xfce 4.14, Based on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS

Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the release of Linux Lite 5.4, a modest update to this lightweight distro based on Ubuntu and using the Xfce desktop environment.

Derived from Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS (Focal Fossa), Linux Lite 5.4 aims to bring more Windows users to the GNU/Linux and Open Source ecosystems by updating the Help Manual to make it even easier to learn how to use Linux Lite, updating the icon theme, adding new wallpapers, and fixing various bugs.

The Help Manual now features a new “Installing Software – From a Terminal using APT” section so you can learn how easy is to install additional package, libraries, and whatnot directly from the terminal emulator using Debian/Ubuntu’s APT package management system.

“If you’re coming from Windows, you’ll find this to be a solid, stable release that will help make your transition to a Linux-based operating system, user friendly,” said Jerry Bezencon.

Linux Lite 5.4 uses a highly customized Xfce 4.14 desktop environment that features recent applications like the Mozilla Firefox 87 web browser and Mozilla Thunderbird 78.7.1 email client. This release also includes the LibreOffice 6.4.6.2 office suite, VLC 3.0.9.2 media player, and GIMP 2.10.18 image editor.

Under the hood, Linux Lite 5.4 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel series from Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS (Focal Fossa). However, you’ll be able to install a much newer kernel from the Linux 5.11 series from the software repositories.

If you’re new to Linux and want to install an easy-to-use distribution, you can download Linux Lite 5.4 right now using the direct download link below. Existing Linux Lite 5.2 users can upgrade their installations using the instructions provided in the release announcement page.

