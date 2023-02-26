Linux Lite 6.4 to Adopt Zstd Compression for Its Apps for Lightning Fast Updates

Linux Lite creator and maintainer Jerry Bezencon announced today the general availability of the RC (Release Candidate) development version of the upcoming Linux Lite 6.4 distribution to give users an early taste of the new features and improvements.

Just like with the previous versions in the 6.x series, Linux Lite 6.4 will be based on the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, more specifically on the Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS point release, but it sticks with the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series instead of the newer Linux 5.19 HWE kernel.

There are a few improvements in Linux Lite 6.4 compared to Linux Lite 6.2, such as the adoption of Zstd compression for all of the in-house built applications to provide users, especially those with slower computers, with significantly faster updates.

The Lite System Report app has been updated to support systemd reports for those of you who want to diagnose boot or general system issues. Also updated is the Thunar file manager with support for previewing WebP images.

Other than that, most packages have been updated to the versions available in Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS, new desktop wallpapers have been added for a fresh look along with the latest Papirus icon theme, and the Mozilla Thunderbird email client received a new look.

The final Linux Lite 6.4 release is expected on April 1st, 2023. Until then, you can take the Release Candidate version for a test drive by downloading the ISO image from the announcement page.

However, please keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, not suitable for use on production machines. Please also note the fact that Linux Lite 6.4 still features the old Xfce 4.16 desktop environment.

