Linux Lite Users Are the First to Install Linux Kernel 5.7, Here’s How

That was fast! Linux Lite users are once again the first to be able to install the recently released Linux 5.7 kernel on their computers powered by a recent Linux Lite version.

Released not even 24 hours ago, the Linux 5.7 kernel series ships with lot of goodies, including a new and improved exFAT file system, a thermal-aware scheduler for better performance, ARM64 Kernel Pointer Authentication, a new BFS-based Linux Security Module, and some new features for x86 CPUs.

If you want to install Linux kernel 5.7 on your Linux Lite computer, now you can. The kernel is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit installations on Linux Lite series 3.x, 4.x, and the just launched Linux Lite 5.0, which is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Here’s how to install it!

Installing Linux kernel 5.7 on Linux Lite

To install Linux kernel 5.7 on your Linux Lite PC, you have two options, a graphical one by opening the Lite Tweaks app from the System menu and selecting the “Kernel Installer” feature, or a command-line one by running the command below in a terminal emulator.

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install linux-headers-linuxlite-5.7.0 linux-image-linuxlite-5.7.0 -y

That’s it! Of course, you’ll reboot your computer after installing the new kernel version. However, please note that if your hardware doesn’t require a new kernel, you shouldn’t upgrade to Linux kernel 5.7, especially that it’s still a mainline kernel at the moment of writing.

“If you use proprietary drivers, this kernel may break functionality with those drivers. If you have proprietary drivers installed and you still decide to go ahead with this kernel install, you should be competent in repairing your drivers. If you aren’t, DO NOT install this kernel,” warned developer Jerry Bezencon.