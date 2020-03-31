March 31, 2020
Linux Mint 20 Codenamed “Ulyana,” Will Be Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
The Linux Mint project unveiled today the codename of the upcoming Linux Mint 20 operating system release, along with details on supported editions and some of the included features.

Announced earlier this year along with the LMDE 4 release, the Linux Mint 20 operating system will be released sometime this summer and will be based on the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, due for release on April 23rd, 2020.

The Linux Mint project continues the tradition of naming new Linux Mint releases alphabetically, and they revealed today in their monthly newsletter that Linux Mint 20 will be dubbed as “Ulyana.”

Besides revealing the codename, the team also confirmed the fact that Linux Mint 20 will ship with the same three flavors we’re used until now, namely Cinnamon, MATE and Xfce, as well as the fact that it’ll be a 64-bit only release.

We already knew that Linux Mint 20 will include the Cinnamon 4.6 desktop environment, which brings several goodies like fractional scaling and the ability to choose the frequency of monitors in the Display Settings panel.

The development team also revealed today that the Cinnamon 4.6 desktop is shipping with a much-improved Nemo file manager that better handles thumbnails, which should dramatically improve the performance of the file manager under heavy I/O and on slow HDDs.

Last but not least, Linux Mint 20 promises two new color schemes for the Mint-Y theme, namely Aqua and Pink, and a new tool for sharing encrypted files across the local network.

Being based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, the upcoming Linux Mint release will be powered by Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, which will be supported until 2022. No release date was set at the moment of writing.

Also today, the Linux Mint project announced the end of life of the LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 3 series on July 1st, 2020, urging users to update to LMDE 4 as soon as possible.

