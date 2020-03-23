Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 “Debbie” Released, This Is What’s New

The Linux Mint project announced the release and general availability of the Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 operating system, a major series that brings lots of new features and enhancements.

Coming one and a half years after LMDE 3 “Cindy,” the Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 “Debbie” release is here to provide the Linux Mint community with an up-to-date installation media for easier deployment of the Debian-based Linux Mint operating system.

Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series, Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 comes packed with all the latest software updates and security patches released upstream, along with several new features and improvements.

These include support for Secure Boot installations, support for NVMe drives, encryption of the Home directory, as well as automated installation and out-of-the-box support of proprietary Nvidia graphics drivers straight from the bootable medium as a user-selectable boot option.

Moreover, LMDE 4 introduces a revamped installer with automated partitioning and support for LVM (Logical Volume Manager) and full-disk encryption, support for Btrfs subvolumes, automatic installation of microcode packages, and a slideshow that looks and feel like Ubuntu’s Ubiquity installer.

This release also improves support for running LMDE inside a virtual machine by automatically bumping the resolution of the live session to a minimum of 1024×768 in Oracle VirtualBox VM.

Among other changes, APT recommends are now enabled by default and the deb-multimedia repository and packages have been completely removed. The default desktop environment is Cinnamon 4.4.

“Its goal is to ensure Linux Mint would be able to continue to deliver the same user experience, and how much work would be involved, if Ubuntu was ever to disappear. LMDE is also one of our development targets, to guarantee the software we develop is compatible outside of Ubuntu,” said Clement Lefebvre.

Also included in LMDE 4 are most of the improvements present in the Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 19.3 “Tricia” release, such as new boot menus, HiDPI and artwork improvements, language settings, XApp status icons, and new tools like Boot-repair, Celluloid, Drawing, Gnote, HDT, and System reports.

You can download LMDE 4 as 32-bit or 64-bit ISO images right now from the official website by clicking the button below. Existing users need only to upgrade their installations by following these instructions, since Linux Mint Debian Edition follows a rolling release model.