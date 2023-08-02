LMDE 6 Codenamed “Faye”, Linux Mint 21.3 Is Planned for Christmas 2023

The Linux Mint project unveiled today some initial details about the next major release of the Ubuntu-based Linux Mint distribution, as well as the highly-anticipated Debian-based LMDE 6 (Linux Mint Debian Edition) release.

Many of you have asked us if we know anything about LMDE 6, the answer comes today from Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre that work started on Linux Mint Debian Edition 6, which will be codenamed as “Faye” and will hopefully be based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” release.

Unfortunately, there’s no ETA for the final LMDE 6 release yet, but rest assured that you’ll be the first to know when the beta version will be available for public testing if you’re eager to install it on your personal computer.

One thing is for sure, LMDE 6 will include all the new features and changes introduced in Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria”, but with a Debian base rather than an Ubuntu base. This means that if LMDE 6 is based on Debian Bookworm, it will ship with the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series.

While working on LMDE 6, the Linux Mint devs also plan to release an EDGE ISO for Linux Mint 21.2, which will be powered by the more recent Linux 6.2 kernel rather than Victoria’s Linux 5.15 LTS kernel. As you can imagine, the new kernel stack will make installations on newer hardware more smooth.

Also today, Clement Lefebvre unveiled the fact that the next major release in the Linux Mint 21 series, Linux Mint 21.3, is planned for Christmas 2023. No surprises here, but what’s interesting is the fact that the team promises some cool new features, improved Secure Boot support, and hopefully initial Wayland support.

“We also want to spend time on studying the pros and cons of Wayland and to assess the work needed in its potential adoption,” said Clement Lefebvre in the monthly newsletter

While Linux Mint 21.3 will still be based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), the Linux Mint devs are already keeping an eye on the major changes coming to the next Ubuntu LTS release in April 2024, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, especially the Snap-related changes and promise to offer Linux Mint users the same Snap-free experience in future releases.

