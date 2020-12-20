Manjaro ARM 20.12 Released with KDE Plasma 5.20, New App for Flashing Images

The Manjaro community announced today the release of Manjaro ARM 20.12, a major update to the ARM edition of the popular, Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux distribution for embedded devices, ARM laptops and development boards.

The big news in Manjaro ARM 20.12 is the introduction of a new application that makes it easier for users to flash the Manjaro ARM images on SD or eMMC cards. It’s called Manjaro ARM Flasher (manjaro-arm-flasher) and can be installed from the software repositories on top of your Manjaro Linux installation.

“This will download and flash the image of your choice,” said one of the developers. “This software is still in early development and does not include all the features we want yet.”

Another interesting new feature of the Manjaro ARM 20.12 release is the ability for the First Time setup to work via SSH (Secure Shell). During the setup, users will be asked to configure the keyboard layout, username, full name, user and root passwords, timezone, locale, hostname, and optional additional user groups.

Other interesting changes include support for the Raspberry Pi images to boot from USB flash drives when using the latest EEPROM release, HDMI audio support for AMLogic boards like Khadas VIM3, Odroid-N2 and Odroid-C4, support for ODROID-N2+ boards, as well as DP altmode support for the Pinebook Pro laptop.

Manjaro ARM 20.12 is available in three editions with the latest KDE Plasma 5.20, Xfce 4.14 and MATE 1.24 desktop environments pre-installed for the Raspberry Pi 3/3+/4/400, Rock Pi 4C, RockPro64, Khadas VIM2, Khadas VIM3, Odroid-N2/N2+, Pinebook and Pinebook Pro. A minimal image is available as well for all supported devices.

With this release, Manjaro ARM also drops support for the ARMv7h architecture. Download links and information about the known issues still present in this release can be found on the forum announcement.

Last updated 2 days ago