Manjaro Linux 19.0 “Kyria” Officially Released, This Is What’s New

The Manjaro team released today Manjaro Linux 19.0, a major series of their Arch Linux-based distribution that comes with up-to-date components and all the latest GNU/Linux technologies.

Several months in development, Manjaro Linux 19.0 is dubbed “Kyria” and it’s the latest stable version of the popular GNU/Linux distribution that makes installing and using Arch Linux a breeze. It comes with GNOME, KDE Plasma, Xfce, and Architect editions, each with its own new features and improvements.

Highlights of Manjaro Linux 19.0 include the long-term supported Linux 5.4 LTS kernel series, which will receive updates until 2022, Pamac 9.3 package management system with Flatpak and Snap support, along with a new Bauh tool that makes it easier for users to install Flatpak and Snap apps.

The Xfce edition, which remains the distro’s flagship flavor, comes with the latest Xfce 4.14 desktop environment with a new Matcha theme, a new “Display-Profiles” feature that lets users save and store display profiles and automatically applies these profiles when displays are connected.

The GNOME edition features the latest GNOME 3.34 desktop environment with Manjaro’s own dynamic wallpaper, a new Gnome-Layout-Switcher tool for easy switching of desktop layouts, Feral Interactive’s Gamemode for better gaming, and a new login theme.

Last but not least, the KDE Plasma edition features the Plasma 5.17 desktop environment series with a brand-new look and feel, Plasma-Simplemenu as an alternative applications launcher, and many of the KDE apps included in the KDE Applications 19.2.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.66.0 software suites.

You can download all the official Manjaro Linux 19.0 editions for 64-bit systems right now from the official website. Existing users should be able to update their installations from the Manjaro Linux 18.1.5 release using the built-in package management system. Meanwhile, check out our image gallery below to see Manjaro 19.0 in action!























Manjaro Linux 19.0 screenshot tour

Source: Manjaro