Mesa 22.1 Released with Improvements for Elden Ring, Apex Legends, Zink, and More

Today, the Mesa 22.1 open-source graphic stack series has been released as another significant update for open-source graphics drivers on GNU/Linux distributions bringing many new features and improvements.

New features in the Mesa 22.1 series include support for Intel’s Alchemist DG2 platform, D3D12 GL4.2 support, Vulkan 1.3 support on Lavapipe, and Kopper interface backports for the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver to provide some minimal amount of display server info.

It also introduces several new OpenGL and Vulkan extensions, including GL_NV_pack_subimage, VK_EXT_depth_clip_control on Lavapipe and RADV (Radeon Vulkan) drivers, VK_EXT_image_2d_view_of_3d on ANV and Lavapipe drivers, as well as VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library, VK_EXT_primitives_generated_query, and VK_KHR_swapchain_mutable_format on Lavapipe.

And, of course, there are the usual bug fixes that improve support for many of your favorite games. Mesa 22.1 adds fixes for Elden Ring with the RADV driver, Apex Legends, GRID Autosport via Proton/Vulkan with the AMDGPU driver, Senran Kagura Shinovi Versus with the RADV driver, Thief series with the Panfrost driver, and Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance in the CXBX-R Xbox emulator under Wine with the Gallium Nine driver.

It also improves support for Rage 2 on Radeon RX 5700 XT, Quake 2 RTX, The Evil Within 2, and Ghostwire: Tokyo with the RADV driver, Outer Wilds and DOOM Eternal with the latest ANV driver, Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness with the RadeonSI driver, Amnesia: The Dark Descent with the r300 driver, Age of Empires IV on A650/A660, Aperture Desk Job, Dragon’s Dogma, and a Settings menus disappearing issue with the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

You can download Mesa 22.1.0 right now from here. Of course, Mesa 22.1.0 is considered a new development release, so if you’re concerned about the stability and reliability of your GNU/Linux system, you should stick with the Mesa 22.0 series until Mesa 22.1.1 comes out in a few weeks as the newest stable release.

