MeX Linux Is Now Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Features Cinnamon and Linux 5.5

Arne Exton has released today a new version of his MeX Linux distribution to give users a Cinnamon flavored Ubuntu 20.04 LTS based operating system running the recently released Linux 5.5 kernel series.

This is Arne Exton’s second GNU/Linux distribution to be based on the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, after ExTiX 20.2 announced earlier this week. Just like ExTiX 20.2, MeX Linux now also ships with Linux kernel 5.5, but not the final version released by Linus Torvalds on January 27th, 2020.

Shipping with Linux 5.5 means that even if you don’t plan to use MeX Linux as your daily driver, you can still use the live ISO to check if the new kernel supports your hardware that wasn’t supported by previous kernels.

What’s also nice about this release is that it ships with the latest Cinnamon 4.4.8 desktop environment, so basically it’s an unofficial Ubuntu Cinnamon remix. I like the fact that it uses the beautiful Papirus icon theme.

Lets you create your own Ubuntu 20.04 LTS based live system

Another awesome thing about this new MeX Linux release is that is ships pre-loaded with the Refracta Snapshot utility, which you can use to create your own live system based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa).

The developer says that it also replaced Ubuntu’s Ubiquity installer with the Calamares universal installer, which is very customizable and makes the installation a breeze. The distro can be installed on both UEFI and non-UEFI computers.

If you want to give MeX Linux a try, you can download the ISO image right now by clicking the link below. However, please keep in mind the fact that it’s based on a development release of Ubuntu, so it’s not the most stable system out there.

MeX Linux 200130 screenshot tour