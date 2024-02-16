Mixxx 2.4 Open-Source DJ Software Released with Major Changes

Mixxx 2.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform DJ software designed to give you all the tools you need to perform live mixes arrived today as a major update that adds major new features and improvements.

More than three years in the works, Mixxx 2.4 is here with major changes like support for saving loops as hotcues (“Saved Loops”), an explicit Sync leader, a new controller mapping scripting engine with ES2016 support, as well as a new “all-shaders” scrolling waveforms that boosts the GUI’s performance on all platforms.

Music Library’s Tracks Table & Track Menu received support for remembering track selection when switching library features, support for overriding analysis settings about variable and constant BPM on a per-track basis, a menu for looking up track metadata on Discogs, SoundCloud, and LastFM, and a menu for Analyze and Reanalyze.

Music Library’s Sidebar & Searchbar received support for saving search queries across restarts, support for searching in the Browse & Recording views, improved keypress handling, improved presentation of the History library tree, and support for viewing recent searches in a drop-down menu of the search box.

Music Library’s backend and database have been updated as well in Mixxx 2.4 to improve support for iTunes and Rekordbox services, add support for exporting crates, playlists, and the entire library to Engine Prime and Denon standalone controllers, support for searching related tracks in collection, and automatic database analyzing and optimization.

Mixxx 2.4 also brings support for m4v files, improves FAAD2 and MP3 decoding, improves the AAC encoder, adds Modpug and Wavpack support on macOS, improves ID3v2 parsing, adds halve/double controls for beatjump size, and enables support for preserving the active (regular) loop when leaving the Slip Mode.

This release also improves the Linux launcher, adds support for NixOS, adds support for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), improves Wayland support, adds support for macOS ARM builds on M1/M2 Apple Silicon hardware, and enables experimental iOS support.

On top of that, Mixxx 2.4 adds a track color selector, adds an option to keep the deck playing when loading a track, improves the quality indicator for Vinyl control, adds Noise, Pitch Shift, and Distortion effects, adds background color for quick cover art preview, and adds many improvements to skins and Auto DJ.

Controller support has been enhanced with new mappings for Hercules DJControl MIX, Pioneer DDJ-FLX4, Traktor Kontrol S4 Mk3, Traktor Kontrol Z1 HID, and Yaeltex MiniMixxx, as well as updated mappings and improvements for Behringer DDM4000, Hercules DJ Console RMX, Korg nanoKONTROL2, MAudio Xponent, Novation Twitch, Novation Launchpad, Numark DJ2GO2 Touch, Numark MixTrack Pro 3, Roland DJ-505, Traktor Kontrol S2 MK1/MK2/MK3, and Traktor Kontrol S3.

Last but not least, Mixxx 2.4 updates the Waveforms and GL Widgets with a new VSsync mode driven by a phase locked loop, full GLSL shader-based waveforms, vumeters, and spinnies, 60 Hz waveform refresh rate by default, a new “RGB Stacked” waveform, improved support for AMD GPUs, as well as improved rendering of waveform marks.

Of course, there are hundreds of other changes included in this major update, so check out the full changelog for more details. Meanwhile, you can download Mixxx 2.4 from the official website or the project’s GitHub page. You can also install Mixxx as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

Image credits: Mixxx Development Team

