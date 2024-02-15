Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” Wallpaper Competition Opens for Entries

Canonical put up a call for all artists, graphic designers, and Ubuntu fans everywhere to submit images to the official wallpaper competition for the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” operating system release.

Dubbed the “Noble Numbat”, Ubuntu 24.04 TLS is slated for release on April 25th, 2024, and the Ubuntu devs need your help to deliver yet another beautiful set of wallpaper for the next Ubuntu LTS release, and in celebration of Canonical’s 20th anniversary.

Therefore, you are invited to submit your artwork to the official Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” wallpaper competition. The submission window is open from February 9th until March 4th and you can submit your artwork on the official Ubuntu Discourse site.

In other words, you need to hurry because you have less than three weeks from the moment of writing to submit your artwork, which will be displayed on the desktops of millions of Ubuntu users starting in late April 2024.

As usual, the Ubuntu Desktop team will only pick the top 5 submissions to be included in the Noble Numbat release. The voting period opens from March 4th to March 18th, when the winners will be announced.

You should keep in mind some of the most important rules of the Ubuntu wallpaper competition, such as the fact that you must own the rights to the image you are submitting, you must use either CC BY-SA 4.0 or CC BY 4.0 license, and submitted images must be in 4K (3840x2160px) quality using either the PNG or WebP formats.

This year, the Ubuntu Desktop team created four style categories, namely Mascot & Theme, Digital & Abstract Art, Nature, and Other. Therefore, they aren’t looking only for mascot-themed submissions inspired by the Noble Numbat, but also for a diverse wallpaper selection from the aforementioned genres.

Good luck!

Image credits: Canonical

